(WSYR-TV) — At the REV Theater, the story of the Hunchback of Notre Dame is being played. Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock says for the 22nd season, the theme this year is to celebrate togetherness, inclusivity, and community.

Brett has high hopes for the show and he is excited about the themes and storylines. “I really could not think of a better show than Hunchback,” he says.

The opening is on July 13, and features one of the largest casts. The musical is based on Victor Hugo’s famous novel, and uses songs from the Disney film. It is recommended for ages 10 and up.

The show will take place from July 13th through August 2nd, the evening performances are at 9:30 on Monday through Friday, as well as 9 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows on the weekends. Shows will take place at the Merry go Round Place Playhouse in Emerson Park in Auburn.

For more information and to get tickets, visit theRevtheatre.com.