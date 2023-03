(WSYR-TV) — It’s National Kidney Month, so it’s the perfect time to talk about the health of the filters of our bodies.

Dr. Jessica Coleman of the Nephrology and Hypertension Medical Associates, and David Rush, a Kidney Health Advocate and Consultant, joined Bridge Street to discuss chronic kidney disease and how important it is to detect it early.

To find out more, visit: unfilteredkidneyconvos.com.