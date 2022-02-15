Author and lifestyle blogger Erin Washington says it’s important to find balance in your life – and that you should remember to love yourself.

Washington hosts Squats and Margaritas, a top fitness show on Apple Podcasts. Recent guests include Katie Couric and Melissa Joan Hart, among many others, talking about fitness, mom life, cocktails, and trending lifestyle topics.

On her podcast and in her book, which is also called Squats and Margaritas, Washington shares her story of what it’s like to live with – and overcome – an eating disorder and how she has learned to live life with balance. The mom of two now juggles workouts, playdates, and happy hours, and after struggling with weight and body image for 20 years, has finally found her best body and mindset.

Click here to visit her website.