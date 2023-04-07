(WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street is joined by Director of Safety Net Community Partnerships, BJ Adigun, to share details Excellus BlueCross BlueShield healthcare on World Health Day.

BJ and the hosts talk about the importance of health insurance, as it allows people to have peace of mind when a health emergency occurs. They also discuss the many preventative services that Excellus offers for competitive and low costs.

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, is a nonprofit health plan with 1.5 million upstate New York members.

For more information, and to find a plan, visit ExcellusBCBS.com.