April is ‘Donate Life Month’ and with more than 100,000 men, women and children on the national transplant waiting list, experts say that it’s more important than ever to consider being a donor.

Doctor David Lansberg is a physician at Crouse Hospital and the medical director of The Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Network and he says that organ donation can make a major impact on saving a life each day. In fact, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.

A recent survey shows that there is near universal support of organ donation, yet less than 60 percent are actually registered donors. Dr. Lansberg says that one donor alone can save many lives. He also encourages everyone to not only list your donation status on your driver’s license but also make sure that your family knows of your wishes too.

To learn more about transplants and becoming a donor today visit Upstate.edu/transplant.