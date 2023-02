(WSYR-TV) — Today, Kelly discussed what a protein is, how it affects/benefits the body, and recommendations. We should consume 10-30 grams of protein per meal.

A kitchen staple is Lifeway Kefir. A tart and tangy milk smoothie that is high in protein, calcium, and vitamin D. It is a complete protein that contains all 9 essential amino acids.

Kelly recommends having one cup a day of this ready to go smoothie. For more health and wellness tips go to https://www.kellyschoice.org/.