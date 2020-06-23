The Importance of Staying Hydrated

June 23rd is National Hydration Day, meaning it’s good time to think about how much – and what – we are drinking during the day.

“It’s so important we maintain water inside our body” says Suzanne Brisk, a Certified Wellness Practitioner and Nutrition Specialist who is the head of Upstate Medical University’s employee wellness program.

“All of our cells require water so we’re about 70-90% water and it’s so important that we replace it” she adds.

While you may enjoy soda, sports drinks or fruit juices, they can be high in calories and sugars and may cause you to gain weight.

Alcohol can cause the body to lose water faster, so be careful how many adult beverages you enjoy on hot summer days.

Brisk says adding fruits and herbs to your water helps to make it more flavorful and she shares some easy recipes.

Minty Cucumber Lime
1/2 a cucumber, sliced
1/2 a lime, sliced
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Strawberry-Lemon with Basil
1/2 cup sliced strawberries
1/2 a lemon, sliced
1/4 cup fresh basil leaves

Strawberry-Mint
Slice ½ cup fresh strawberries
Select several sprigs of fresh mint

Watermelon-Mint
1 cup cubed watermelon
1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

Pineapple-Orange with Ginger
1/2 cup cubed pineapple
1/2 an orange, sliced
1 tablespoon freshly-grated ginger

Lemon–Basil
Slice 1 whole lemon
Select ¼ to ½ cup fresh basil leaves

Directions:

  1. Choose which recipe you’re making or come up with your own combination (such as
    cucumbers and rosemary) and gather all of the ingredients.
  2. Place the fruit, herbs, and/or spices in the bottom of a glass jar, and muddle with
    a wooden spoon. (That basically means mash up the fruit in the bottom of the jar to release
    some of the flavor-filled juices.) Fill the jar with water and give it a taste. Enjoy as-is or
    refrigerate overnight for maximum flavor. Enjoy and be well hydrated.

Brisk adds, “In general, they suggest you shoot for about 8 glasses of water a day but we’re all different, we’re all individuals, so my advice is that you just start to develop some healthy habits. Get yourself in the habit of drinking water regularly.”

