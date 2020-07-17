The Importance of Wearing A Mask Amid COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Wearing a mask has become part of the ‘new normal’ with so many retailers requiring the face-covering while shopping.

New data from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention says that “cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used within a community setting.”

Dr. Maryann Millar is a local gynecologist and the immediate past president of the Onondaga County Medical Society. She says that the importance of wearing a mask can’t be said enough. Masks need to be worn not just to protect ourselves, she says, but to protect others from our own possible germs.

There are many different kinds of masks available but Millar adds that everyone should make sure that they’re staying up to date with the best requirements available to them.

To stay informed and learn more about COVID-19 and your health visit ONCMS.org or connect with them on Twitter @OnondagaCMS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected