The Importance of Wearing A Mask Amid COVID-19

Wearing a mask has become part of the ‘new normal’ with so many retailers requiring the face-covering while shopping.

New data from the Center For Disease Control and Prevention says that “cloth face coverings are one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus, particularly when used within a community setting.”

Dr. Maryann Millar is a local gynecologist and the immediate past president of the Onondaga County Medical Society. She says that the importance of wearing a mask can’t be said enough. Masks need to be worn not just to protect ourselves, she says, but to protect others from our own possible germs.

There are many different kinds of masks available but Millar adds that everyone should make sure that they’re staying up to date with the best requirements available to them.

