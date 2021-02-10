The Incredible – And Local – Story Of The “King Of The Underground Railroad”

So many people know about Syracuse’s history with the Underground Railroad, but often, the people involved with it have long been forgotten.

One of them was Rev. Jermain Loguen, referred to as the “King of the Underground Railroad.”

Curator Robert Searing from the Onondaga Historical Association says Rev. Loguen was “a fiercely independent man who literally put his life on the line almost every day for freedom and equality for his fellow enslaved peoples in America.”

Rev. Loguen came to Syracuse in 1841, after escaping his enslavement in Tennessee.

“He finds a city that’s primed and already a spot on the Underground Railroad” says Searing.

Rev. Loguen and his wife Caroline settled in Syracuse, in a home at the corner of Pine and East Genesee Streets. The two would eventually help more than 1,500 slaves on their journey to freedom.

Searing says that Rev. Loguen:

Was a member of the Liberty Party, the first national political party to call for the abolition of slavery.

Was nominated to run for political office several times.

Was active in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, preached around the region and was named a bishop in 1868.

Was a primary player in the Jerry Rescue, which made national news and put Syracuse front and center in the growing sectional crisis over slavery in the 1850s leading up to the Civil War.

Put his efforts into raising black enlistments into the Union Army during the Civil War.

Rev. Loguen died in 1872 and is buried in Oakwood Cemetery.

Searing says his legacy lived on through his children, including his daughter, Dr. Sara Loguen Fraser, who graduated from Syracuse University Medical School in 1876, making her only the fourth African American female doctor in the nation. In addition, Rev. Loguen’s efforts were immortalized in 2001 with the unveiling of the Jerry Rescue Monument in Clinton Square.

Click here to visit the Onondaga Historical Association’s website and learn more about this and other local history.