The International Boxing Hall Of Fame Reopens

The International Boxing Hall Of Fame in Canastota has stepped back into the ring, officially reopening to the public.

“You know, in boxing, there’s a three minute rest period but when the round ended back in March, the whole round was three months, that’s a lot of time so we’ve been off a lot of time” says Ed Brophy, the hall’s Executive Director.

As a special incentive, the hall is charging the youth admission rate of $8.50 to everyone through August 31st.

Brophy opened the doors to the hall June 29th, and tells Bridge Street that the first week was a big success.  “We were ready for everybody. We had all of our signs up, our sanitizers.  Every guideline you had to do for the county and state we had in place.”

