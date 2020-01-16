The Jewish Community Center of Syracuse ‘Battle of the Bands’

The Jewish Community Center of Syracuse will be rocking at their annual Battle of the Bands.

“We have very talented teens in the area and there’s not a lot of places for them to be able to play to an audience” says Amy Bisnett, JCC’s Associate Director of Children’s Programming. “So, we like to provide that safe space where they can come together and really get to showcase what they’re good at.”

First held 18 years ago, six bands are competing this year. They feature students from the Syracuse Academy of Science, LaFayette, Central Square, New Hartford, Lowville, and Vernon-Verona-Sherrill.

“Each band gets thirty minutes to setup, perform and break down so we can keep the music going” says Bisnett.

The winning band will receive $200 cash, get 8 hours of studio time at More Sound Recording Studio in Syracuse, plus the chance to perform at this year’s Winter Fair in February, which is a paying gig.

The Battle of the Bands will be held on Saturday, January 18 at the JCC on Thompson Road in DeWitt. It starts at 7pm. Admission is $10 and for every high school student admission, the JCC will donate $1 to his or her school district’s music department.

Bisnett adds, “Each year is a little different and we’re excited to see what they’re going to bring.”

Two of the bands competed in a mini battle on Bridge Street.

Click here for more information about the JCC’s Battle of the Bands or call 315-445-2040.