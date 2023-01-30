(WSYR-TV) — If you thought it was too cold to play volleyball in the winter, think again. This Saturday, there will be plenty of bumping, setting and spiking to raise money for a good cause at Trappers II Pizza & Pub in Minoa. It all goes toward helping seriously ill children in Central New York through The Kara Fund.

The Kara Fund honors the life of Kara MacDougall, who, at the age of 17, passed away from liver cancer. Kara was an East Syracuse Minoa Central High School student on a study abroad program in Australia when she was diagnosed.

The Kara Fund was set up to help families and those sick with pediatric cancer, and ever since its inception, the charity has made an outstanding impact on the Central New York community. The Kara Fund works along with Golisano Children’s Hospital, The Waters Clinic at the Cancer Center, Crouse Hospital and the Baker NICU, Nascentia Health and other local groups to help thousands of children and families each year.

During Kara’s battle with liver cancer and after her passing, the MacDougall family received an outpouring of support from the Syracuse community, and Kara’s family members felt a strong need to pay it forward. The Kara Fund was then created.

Many of Kara’s friends continue to be involved as directors and volunteers with the charity, keeping her spirit alive with fun and exciting events.

The Kara Fund Winter Volleyball Tournament is this Saturday, Feb. 4 at Trappers II Pizza & Pub in Minoa. The cost is $150 per team, with a max of six players per team. If you aren’t into volleyball, you can still join in on the fun. Tickets for food and beer only are available for $20 per person. To register a team or purchase tickets, participants can text the phrase “Winter2023” to 76278 or visit Winter2023.givesmart.com. Learn more about the Kara Fund at TheKaraFund.org.