The Lake House At Sylvan Beach Open For Business

The Oneida Nation has combined the excitement of their casinos with the beauty of Oneida Lake at their newest facility. The Lake House at Sylvan Beach is now open and attracting even more visitors to the area.

The Lake House features 100 slot machines, indoor and outdoor beachfront dining options, several bars and an expensive patio. The Lake House also features a 50 foot tall lighthouse, which can be seen for miles on Oneida Lake.

If you’d like to visit the Lake House at Sylvan Beach, it’s located at 201 Park Avenue in the village and open to guests, over 18. To learn more visit LakeHouseSylvanBeach.com or connect with them on Instagram and Facebook.

