The Latest From The Mohawk Valley Frasers

The Mohawk Valley Frasers are a familiar site around Central New York, especially at Celtic cultural celebrations like the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade and the CNY Scottish Games at Long Branch Park. This has been a difficult year for them, as it has been for so many artistic organizations. The pipe band is a competition band, and doesn’t really lend itself to virtual performance. Jim Engle has been involved in Pipes and Drums for over 40 years, and shared the history of the band with us.

In 1973, four pipers from the western Mohawk Valley created a new pipe band in Rome, NY. The new band was incorporated as the 78th Fraser’s Highlanders and performed and competed in spectacular and authentic uniforms. The band’s attention to historic detail, coupled with their outstanding playing, made them popular performers at historic sites such as Fort Ticonderoga and Fort Ontario.

As bicentennial fever waned in the US, the historical aspect of the band became less relevant. The musical quality of the band remained high, and they amassed an enviable record of competition successes. In 1987, the 78th Fraser’s Highlanders from Rome voted to change their name. After much discussion, they chose the name Mohawk Valley Frasers as a way to continue to honor the Scotsmen who helped build Ft. Stanwix in Rome.

Today, the Mohawk Valley Frasers continue to perform where they can during the Pandemic, nearly entirely outdoors at parades, concerts, festivals, college commencements, Highland games, and other special events throughout the northeastern United States. They look forward to getting back in action once it’s safe to gather and practice, and are hopeful that might happen this summer or fall.

You can learn more about the band and its history at MohawkValleyFrasers.com.