The William Mattar Law Offices are raising awareness of what’s become a big problem in the United States, distracted driving.

Ahead of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month in April the William Mattar law offices are keeping young drivers safe on the road with a new campaign, “Drive Distracted, Lives Impacted” During the program, they will share helpful tips on social media to prevent distraction behind the wheel.

If educators are interested in scheduling a presentation – just give the William Mattar law offices a call at 315-444-4444. For any parents or kids watching – be sure to let your school know this potentially life-saving presentation is available.

Everyone can find resources for new drivers and more tips on preventing distracted driving by going to WilliamMattar.com.