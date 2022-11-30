(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Stage is going ‘under the sea’ this holiday season with the Disney musical spectacular “The Little Mermaid.” It’s a Disney favorite for many, and it’s hitting Syracuse Stage now until Jan. 8.

Based on the phenomenally popular 1989 animated motion picture, “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” tells the story of Ariel, a young mermaid determined to explore life beyond the depths of her watery home. A trip above the surface of the sea sets her on a romantic adventure filled with possibility and fraught with peril, as she enters into a dangerous bargain with the sea witch Ursula. As the first princess released in the Disney Renaissance era, Ariel made a splash in 1989 for being the first modern heroine.

All ticket purchases are protected by Syracuse Stage’s “Worry Free Guarantee,” which provides automatic refunds to patrons if performances are canceled.

Tickets and more info can be found at SyracuseStage.org or you can call 315-443-3275.