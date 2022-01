“The Love Boat” star Fred Grandy takes the stage in the Redhouse Arts Center production of “Give Em Hell Harry”.

You can see Grandy star as President Truman in the production for one weekend only. The play follows the story of Harry Truman as he becomes the 33rd President of the United States.

You can see “Give Em Hell Harry” for one weekend from January 28-31st at the Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse. For more information, you can visit, TheRedhouse.org.