The Magic Of Storytelling

Disney has been using “The Magic of Storytelling” for the last several years to bring a little magic to children with a book in communities all over the country, including right here in Central New York.

There are three ways you can help.

First, you can use social media and take a shelfie! Take a selfie with a book or bookshelf and post to Twitter or Instagram with #MagicOfStorytelling or @DisneyBooks.

Secondly, visit the charity buzz auction link for First Book at MagicOfStoryTelling.com where you can bid on weekly items like a VIP experience visiting Strahan Sara and Keke in Times Square. Check back frequently for more auctions.

And lastly, you can buy a book at ShopDisney.com now through March 31st. For every book you buy, Disney will donate a book to the nonprofit First Book.

For more information, visit MagicOfStorytelling.com

