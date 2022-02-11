For many, the big game means an epic showdown from two of the NFL’s best teams and for others, it comes down to the battle of the brands.

With companies spending millions on ads each year, Super Bowl commercials have become a major part of the game and it turns out that creativity and messaging are key to a successful ad campaign. Kevin Tripodi is the Senior Vice President at Eric Mower and Associates and he says that successful campaigns in years passed have helped shape the ads we see today.

Ultimately, he says that how a brand makes you feel and whether or not you recognize its messaging long after the 30 seconds are up, are key factors in finding success on the air. Brands have left an impression for years to come including those that we all know and love as the Super Bowl approaches. Pepsi, Budweiser and even Coke are sure to come up with some creativity once again and Kevin ads to look out for new brands looking to make a splash this year too.

What brands will you be looking to this weekend? Share your favorite spots with us on Facebook and tune in Monday, February 14th to hear us talk about our favorites too.



