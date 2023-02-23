(WSYR-TV) — The Marine Corps League perpetuates the traditions and spirit of all Marines and Navy FMF Corpsmen, who proudly wear or who have worn the EAGLE, GLOBE and ANCHOR of the Corps.

The Marine Corps League Greater Syracuse Detachment 224 loves to support its members and the community. They help out with Toys for Tots and fundraising at the Syracuse Nationals and the LaFayette Apple Festival. The meetings are held on the first Tuesday of every month.

All Active, Reserve and Honorably Discharged Marines and Navy Corpsmen are welcome to attend the monthly meetings.

Fill out an application and membership fees are required. For more information, visit https://mclsyracuse224.org/index.html.