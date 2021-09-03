The Mavericks Play Chevy Court In English and ‘En Español’

The eclectic rock and country group The Mavericks have had a successful career spanning three decades in music and they’re returning to the New York State with not one set, but two. They’ll perform on Sunday, September 5th with sets in English and en Español.

Front-man Raul Malo says the band thoroughly enjoys playing in Syracuse and can’t wait to be back on stage.

“Through the years we’ve developed a beautiful love affair with that area of New York for some reason, and we’re looking forward to playing there again,” he adds.

The Mavericks last played Chevy Court in 2019 in the pouring rain, and despite the weather, the crowd still came out to support them. This time around, they’re back and performing their newly released album that they came together and officially debuted during The Pandemic. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, “En Español” has thrived all on it’s own.

“The record has had a life in spite of the fact that we haven’t been able to to tour it. It’s one of those things that’s a project that we’ve been wanting to do for a while and I’m so proud that the state fair has asked us to perform it,” he says.

The Mavericks will perform “En Español” on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Chevy Court and once again at 7 p.m. in English. Raul adds that he hopes that fair goers not only appreciate the new sounds and songs, but also the meaning behind the album’s creation.

“This album is kind of our tribute to the beautiful and diverse Latin culture that we have here within this country and all the sub genres within that culture,” he says. “I just wanted a record that celebrated the diversity and the beauty of our Spanish culture that we have in this country. “