The Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at SU Focusing On The Future

COVID-19 has forced college campuses across the country to close and adapt to the pandemic. Here in Central New York and at Syracuse University, the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs is focusing on ways to reach perspective students even from a social distance.

Cory Meyers is the Director of Enrollment at the Maxwell School and says that these are certainly unprecedented times. With news that many Peace Corps volunteers and U.S. Fullbright Participants are back home in the country, Meyers hopes that they can appeal to them for 2020 admission.

The Maxwell School is offering those U.S. Fulbright Participants who have been evacuated by COVID-19 and Peace Corps volunteers the opportunity to apply for 2020 admission. In addition, qualifying students applying by May 15 will have the $75 application fee waived, the GRE requirement waived, and students accepted to the program will be awarded a 50% tuition scholarship.

Perspective students who wish to learn more about both programs and the application process can visit Maxwell.SYR.edu.