The Most Beautiful Home… Maybe is the latest production set to open at Syracuse Stage. The play, inspired by gatherings of people in real and virtual spaces, tells the stories of housing insecurity… and that’s only the beginning.

Developed from conversations and workshops with housing advocates, activists, developers, and government workers, The Most Beautiful Home… Maybe is a multimedia performance juxtaposing housing data, Lyndon Johnson, torch songs, and stories of Americans facing home insecurity. Though the play tours in multiple cities, it is specialized for each one, and will include statistics and facts specific to Syracuse.

There are multiple interactive parts of the play, including board games and dancing and a sense of inclusion. The play let’s you hear stories and focus on something that resonates with you.

The Most Beautiful Home…Maybe, written by Mark-N-Sparks, will take place June 16th-18th at Syracuse Stage. Though admission is free, tickets are still required. To learn more and reserve a ticket, visit SyracuseStage.Org