The MOST Shares Easy Science Experiments To Do At Home

Kids are home and quickly getting bored, so parents need to find creative ways to keep them entertained.
Dr. Emily Stewart from the Museum of Science and Technology says there are plenty of easy and fun science experiments families can do at home.
The MOST is currently closed, but you can click here to learn more about what they offer that you can enjoy once the museum re-opens.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App