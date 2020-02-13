The MOST : Slimy Science and More!

Help your kids have the “MOST” fun during winter break at the Museum of Science & Technology. Parents looking for all day care during February break or a way to mix up the day, the MOST has you covered.

MOST President, Lauren Kochian, said they have extended their hours so everyone has a chacne to experience the fun. The science museum will be open everyday beginning Saturday, February 15th through February 23rd of break week.

“Because it’s engineering week and it’s break week, we have a lot of extra tabling activities all throughout the museum all week long,” Kochian said.

All day fun includes the Explorer Lab, a 3 day camp that lets kids spend the day exploring chemistry and travel through the wonderfully messy world of chemical reactions, explosive experiments, and goopy, slimy substances. Also included in this camp are planetarium shows, museum exploration, and Science Playhouse adventures.

All week long kids can enter the Sensory Slime Lab for sensory play with all types of slimy substances and goopy potions, perfect for all ages. Plus, kids can make their own slime to take home.

“It’s fun because it’s gross and it’s fun and it makes a mess and that’s what kids love but they can make the mess at the MOST instead of at your house,” Kochian said.

Opening during winter break week a new build exhibit.

“Kids can play with blocks and connector pieces and make huge towers. We’ve seen everything with the build exhibit so we’re bringing that back.” says Lauren Kochian

For more information visit MOST.org and for a complete list of activities check out most.org/visit/events/