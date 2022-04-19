After a 4-year hiatus, the Syracuse Jazz Fest is back in 2022.

“Jazz Fest is moving back downtown to Clinton Square and area night spots on Thursday, June 23rd, Friday, June 24th, Saturday, June 25th” says founder Frank Malfitano.

Clinton Square hosted the Syracuse Jazz Fest in the 1990’s. It drew thousands of people each year. New York State Assemblyman Al Stirpe was among them.

“The best thing I can remember from years ago when I used to come to Jazz Fest downtown was how many people would be here visiting after the shows” he says. “They’d go to the bars and restaurants. There’d be more music there. Everybody stayed downtown for a long time, spent a lot of money and I think that’s really the best thing we can do right now.”

Amazon is this year’s presenting sponsor.

On the first day of the festival, Thursday, many of CNY’s most talented musicians will be playing at 20 venues around Downtown Syracuse.

Here’s the schedule for Friday, on the Main Stage at Clinton Square:

4:00pm Salt City Jazz Collective

5:45pm Sheila Jordan Trio

7:30pm David Sanborn Electric Band

9:15pm Average White Band

Here’s the schedule for Saturday, on the Main Stage at Clinton Square:

4:00pm Zydeco Cha Cha’s

5:45pm The Urban Knights

7:30pm Boney James

9:15pm Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr.

Click here to learn about all the performers and the event by visiting the Syracuse Jazz Fest website.