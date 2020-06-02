The NY Beef Council Serving Up Another Contest, “NY Best Beef Takeout”

While June is usually Steakhouse month, due to COVID-19 restaurant dining has become a thing of the past. As a thank you to local New York restaurants during the COVID-19 ‘take out only’ mandate, The NY Beef Council has announced their NY Best Beef Takeout contest.

During the month of June, you can nominate your favorite beef entrée and restaurant including brisket, tacos, wraps, sandwiches, anything beef! To learn more and to nominate an entrée or restaurant you can visit nybeef.org/social-outreach/monthly-contest