The Organic Earthling Celebrating One Year In Business

Despite the challenge of opening a store amid the pandemic, The Organic Earthling is celebrating one year in business.

The Oswego-based health started online and transitioned officially to a storefront in August 2020. While they faced some challenges throughout the year, Owner Lindsay Gaffney says the community’s feedback has been great.

To honor the occasion of one year in business The Organic Earthling will be having a sale. You can expect to see supplements, essential oils, smoothies, and more discounted. Their one-year anniversary sale is taking place from August 24th– September 3rd.

The Organic Earthling is located at 43 West Bridge Street in Oswego and is open Tuesday through Saturday 9 am – 6 pm. For more information, you can visit theorganicearthling.com.