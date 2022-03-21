The Family Resource Center of Oswego County has been serving families for free regardless of income, race or religion since 1984 and on Friday, March 25 they’ll host a special gala to help with the work that they do.

Their “Choose Love” gala is a major fundraising event to help the organization continue their work to help families in the community who need it most. Catalina Fierro is the Executive Director of the resource center and she says they provide many free services

“We are mainly here to help save lives and to help those families who feel like they have nowhere to turn to and nowhere to go,” she says.

The gala is happening at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center in Oswego. The raffle kicks off the night at 5 p.m. with the dinner to follow at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased online at FamilyResourceCenter.life/gala-2022.