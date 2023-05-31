(WSYR-TV) — Northland Communications members Maureen McCarthy Tracy and Jim McCarthy familiarize us with their partnership with The Mets event titled “Good Neighbor Day” located at NBT Bank Stadium occurring June 28.

The Mets will be playing against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees). The gates will open early at 4 p.m. for all fans with a ticket to the game that day for a showcase with local non-profits such as Food Bank of CNY and Meals on Wheels.

The event is in honor of Maureen McCarthy Tracy’s father Jerry McCarthy to raise awareness in honor of his 89th birthday.

For more information check out milb.com/syracuse.