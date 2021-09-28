The Pineview Run Celebrity Challenge Is Benefiting Caregivers in CNY

Sixteen local celebrities will put their racing skills to the test to support caregivers in Central New York.

Pineview Run Auto and Country Club will be hosting their first-ever Celebrity Challenge in partnership with OneGroup to benefit David’s Refuge. The race kicks off at 10 am on September 30th at Pineview Run located on Case Hill Road in Lafayette. Every dollar raised by the drivers will shave time off their scores while supporting David’s Refuge.

While the race hasn’t started, Executive Director Kate Houck says, “the best part of this is we’ve already raised over $25,000, which is just incredible. We were all blown away by it.”

