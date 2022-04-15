Broadway’s funniest smash hit comes to Syracuse Stage for a show where everything goes wrong, and that’s part of the plan.

The Olivier Award-winning comedy is a hilarious hybrid of Monty Python and Sherlock Holmes and everything that could go wrong to go along with it. An unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything set the stage for what many say is outlandish comedy and non-stop laughter all night long.

This week, the curtain went up on “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which Director Bob Hupp calls one of the funniest shows in memory. And once again, two familiar faces will be live on stage as part of the production. Actors Jason O’Connell and Kate Hammill star in the production and say that it’s an actor’s nightmare somehow made right and put into a production.

“Here they’re all laid out for your enjoyment and we get to enjoy them too because if something goes wrong it means it actually went right,” Jason says. “It’s very weird to know that something going wrong is something that’s supposed to be happening for us,” he adds.

And while there is so much enjoyment in what is going wrong, there are things that have to happen in order for all the wrong to go right, Kate says.

“A certain percentage of things have to go right so we don’t hurt ourselves, but there is a lot of room for error,” she adds.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” is now playing at Syracuse Stage. It continues through May 1st. NewsChannel 9 is proud to join Urban CNY as the media sponsors for this production. For a complete schedule and to learn more visit SyracuseStage.org.