The Players Trunk: An Online Marketplace For College Athletes

Recent changes in collegiate sports means you can now own items connected to players that are still playing, and one company with local ties is helping athletes make that happen.

The Players Trunk, a company co-owned by former Syracuse University Basketball Manager Hunter Pomerantz gives athletes the platform to monetize through gear, collectibles, merchandise and so much more.

The idea came about after both Hunter and his co-founder Jason Lansing saw the dedication college athletes put into making their dreams happen. In some cases when various players ended their careers each season or after college, both Hunter and Jason wanted to help them profit from their hard work regardless of where they ended up. Through their own experiences, they discovered a special way to help make the process easier for the athletes.

The name, image and likeness changing landscape in collegiate athletics makes it an exciting time for fans to connect with heir favorite athletes like never before, Hunter says.

The company was created nearly one year ago and sells uniforms, practice jerseys, collectibles and so much more. They collaborate with collegiate athletes from across the country including some local favorites like Buddy Boeheim and Joe Girard.

The Players Trunk offers one of a kind pieces and items that are like no other, from some of your favorite athletes, both past and present. Hunter says to check out the website for yourself, but don’t wait too long, because once an item is gone, it’s gone.

To learn more and to check out the page dedicated to Syracuse University players, visit ThePlayersTrunk.com.