One man’s proposal to his girlfriend, with five different rings to choose from, has gone viral. It’s also the source of the latest topic that’s on our mind.

William Hunn proposed to Brittney Miller after a helicopter ride last week and later on Instagram, she posted a picture of all five rings. So the pressure to pick the perfect ring is what’s on our mind this morning.

Do you think the idea is ingenious or does the option to choose take away from the special moment? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook or email us at Bridgestreet@localsyr.com