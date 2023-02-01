(WSYR-TV) — It’s getting close to that time of year – musical season in Central New York. For theater enthusiasts, it’s always exciting to see what musicals schools decide to put on each year.

This February at Jamesville-DeWitt High School, students and staff members involved in the show are shaking things up a bit with a story that’s a different from the norm.

Today Bridge Street was joined by the co-stars, director and vocal music director of the Jamesville Dewitt High School’s upcoming theater production “The Prom.” The musical, formerly on Broadway and adapted into a Netflix film, centers around a lesbian high school couple (played by students Alex Bronchetti and Ella Brann) who are rejected from their high school’s prom in Indiana.

Director Kelsie Deyo and Vocal Music Director Jesstina Drake say that the main theme of the musical is inclusivity. Kelsie and Jesstina want the audience members to feel a sense of hopefulness while having a blast as they watch the show.

Jamesville-DeWitt High School presents “The Prom” in the Osborn Auditorium of JD High School Feb. 9 through Feb. 11. The show does contain adult language and mature themes.

General admission tickets are $15 and are available online at jdmusic.ticketleap.com/THE-PROM or in person before curtain call.