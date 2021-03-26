The Reading League To Make Learning Fun With New TV Series

As concerns grow for students learning from home amid a global pandemic, The Reading League in partnership with WCNY and other local partners, is on a mission to make learning fun for kids again.

The Reading League’s Reading Buddies is a fun foundational reading TV series for students in Pre-K through third grade. With ‘Dusty and Dott,’ at the helm, the program offers an exciting and engaging show combining both education and the arts.

The show is geared to students in at-risk populations whose foundational reading instruction has been interrupted by the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The “stars” of the show are displaced Broadway Actors, Andrea Dotto and Brendan Malafronte who called Manlius home when COVID-19 hit nearly one year ago.

The show will air on WCNY’s Global Connect and on YouTube in the fall of 2021. In the meantime, to learn more about the project visit Dustyanddott.com. You can also learn more on Facebook.