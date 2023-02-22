(WSYR-TV) — The Redhouse Arts Center will take you to the golden age of Hollywood with their next production, “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark.”

The production is a love letter to Black women in the film capital. Actresses Joanie Anderson, who plays Vera Stark, and Caroline Strange, who plays Anna Mae, came on today to tell us more about the production.

The show follows aspiring starlet Vera Stark who works as a maid to Gloria Mitchell, an aging star grasping at her fading career. Worlds collide when Vera lands a trailblazing role in a movie starring her boss.

“By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” opens Friday, with nine performances through next Sunday, March 5 at the Redhouse Arts Center in downtown Syracuse.

To learn more about the show or to purchase tickets, visit TheRedhouse.org.