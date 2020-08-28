The REV Theatre Co. Announces It’s 2021 Season

With hopes the Coronavirus pandemic will be behind us, the REV Theatre Co. in Auburn has announced it’s 2021 season.

“It’s inclusive. It’s family friendly. There’s something for everyone and it just brings the idea of shear entertainment back to the playhouse and for people to come back and experience live theater again” says Producing Artistic Director Brett Smock. “We’re all excited about it.”

The season includes:

42nd Street: June 2-23, 2021

Sister Act: June 30 – July 21, 2021

Footloose: July 28 – August 18, 2021

Ragtime: August 25 – September 15, 2021

Almost Heaven: September 22 – October 6, 2021

Prior to the 2021 season, the REV Theatre Co. plans to present Million Dollar Quartet: Christmas from November 27th through December 12th of this year, if they can welcome audiences safely.

“We want to be a place to gather for everyone, and we want that to be a fun experience and right now, people just want to have some fun and escape and enjoy the singing and the dancing and that’s what we’re going to give them” says Smock.

The Rev Theatre Co. presents their shows at the Preston H. Thomas Theatre in the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse at Emerson Park in Auburn.

Learn more about the all their shows, and purchase tickets and season subscriptions, by visiting TheREVTheatre.com