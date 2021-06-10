The Rev Theatre Company Celebrates 2021 Season In The Finger Lakes

After much uncertainty, The Rev Theatre Company will welcome back patrons for an all new season. Artistic Director Brett Smock says it’s a great moment and he shares in everyone’s excitement to see the return of live theater again.

The reopening season, themed “Reunion, Recovery, Resilience” is representative of the countless months and hours put into planning and preparing for the company’s return.

“It’s an interesting moment, this transition,” he says. “I think the world is trying to figure out how we quickly transition and how we respectfully do that and we’re certainly taking that all into account here at The Rev as we prep,” he adds.

The season kicks of with “42nd Street” on June 30th. The musical celebrates Broadway and the magic of show business featuring 14 show stopping production numbers. The classic musical comedy is followed by “Footloose” which is loaded with energy, electricity and an Oscar-nominated score.

“Almost Heaven The Songs of John Denver” will round out the 2021 season and is sure to put some sunshine on your shoulders. The nostalgic musical tribute features Denver’s greatest hits like “Country Roads” and “Leavin’ On A Jet Plane.”

The Rev Theatre Company is located in Auburn and proudly announces the grand reopening of its historic flagship venue, The Merry Go Round Playhouse. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit TheRevTheatre.com.