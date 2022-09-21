(WSYR-TV) — The great Fats Waller has been gone for nearly 80 years, yet the sounds he laid down at the piano helped lay the groundwork for much of the modern jazz we know today.

The REV Theatre will begin showing the classic Fats Waller musical “Ain’t Misbehavin'”, on Sept. 21.

Broadway performer Tyrone L. Robinson is directing the show. He has loved “Ain’t Misbehavin'” ever since he was a kid.

The musical is a tribute to the classic song by Fats Waller. It honors his legacy and role in the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s.

The show goes until Oct. 11 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.

For more information and to get tickets, visit TheREVTheatre.com.