(WSYR-TV) — Just as everyone in the Central New York area is getting excited for the state fair, so is the REV Theatre in Auburn. From now until Sept. 6, folks from The REV Theatre are presenting their latest show called “State Fair.”

The show was originally directed by Walter Lang and written by the dynamic musical duo Rodgers and Hammerstein. “State Fair” debuted as a musical in 1945 and is based off a 1933 movie by the same title. That film is further based off a 1932 book with the same title written by Phil Strong. The show follows the Frake family as they leave behind their day-to-day farm routine and enjoy three days filled with adventure at the yearly state fair in Iowa.

To learn more and purchase tickets, visit TheREVTheatre.com.