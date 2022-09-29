(WSYR-TV) — What started as an event to try to children one child at a time, has turned into an event that has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Ride for Missing Children makes its return to Syracuse after a long break to COVID.

The ride is taking place Friday September 30 to support the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC). It’ll start and end at Family Sports Center Baldwinsville, NY, 7:00am-6:00pm

The 100 mile journey will be lead by Law enforcement involving 20+ schools around Onondaga County and the goal is to raise awareness about missing and exploited child issues, spread messages of safety for kids and provide usable content and materials to schools for educating kids on safer online and offline activities.

You can head to the ride’s website for more information.