(WSYR-TV) — The documentary “The Right to Read” shares stories of two American families in Oakland and their teacher’s battle for science-based reading instruction nationwide. The film has been creating waves and dialogue all over, and here in Central New York, there is a chance for folks to engage in that discussion.

Manlius Pebble Hill School is excited to announce a free viewing of the documentary on Wednesday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. at Le Moyne College. This is a film by Jenny Mackenzie and executive produced by LeVar Burton.

“The Right to Read” shares the stories of a courageous Oakland NAACP activist, Kareem Weaver, a teacher, Sabrina Causey, and two American families who are all advocating for science-based reading instruction nationwide.

There are two options for film viewing:

In-person screening on 5/24: In-person at the Le Moyne College Campus Center, James Commons (first floor). Doors open at 6 p.m. Film will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed at by a panel discussion featuring Dr. Maria Murray, Dr. Sheila Clonan, NY Assemblymember Robert Carroll, and Attorney Patrick Radel.

Virtual screening on 5/24: The virtual screening option will begin at 6:30 p.m. Please register in advance for virtual option here.

You can learn more about the film itself at TheRightToReadFilm.org.