The Roofing Guys & “Bridge Street” Announce “Roof For A Reason” Contest Winner

Bridge Street once again partnered with The Roofing Guys for the “Roof For A Reason” Contest.

“The contest this year was about giving away a roof to somebody in need in the area, and we are so happy to be here” says The Roofing Guys co-owner Angela Flynn. “There were so many wonderful entries. We opened it up to everybody and it was so humbling to read them.”

Entries were accepted throughout July. Each had to include a story about why the homeowner felt they deserved a new roof for their home. A panel of judges reviewed all of them (more than 100) and narrowed it down to five finalists before selecting a winner.

The winner: Marlea Stecyk of North Syracuse.

Here’s the entry she submitted:

My home is older and my roof is very old and extremely weathered with age. My plan to have a new roof ended 6 years ago, as my life changed dramatically. The irony to my problem is, I was engaged to my best friend who, wait for it, was a very successful roofer who owned his own roofing business, respected in the community for quality and reliability with a respectful roofing reputation for 46 years. Like the shoemaker’s wife, who had old worn out shoes, I too, have an old worn out roof. I too, was always on the waiting list. Unfortunately, what was thought to be a chest cold, turned into stage 4 lung cancer which took the life of my soul mate within a year. He promised to give me my new roof as soon as he felt a little better from the ravages of the chemo, as it sucked the life out of him. He never got better, he never was able to get my roof on, and as he lay delirious from weakness he whispered, I got to get that roof done. My need for a new roof, my story.

Marlea will receive a new roof from The Roofing Guys, valued at up to $10,000.

“Oh, it’s just amazing” she says. “The generosity that the struggle that he went through in the end to try to get you know things in order for me before he passed. It’s just touching. I mean I appreciate it.”

Click here to learn more about The Roofing Guys or call them at 315-558-9511.