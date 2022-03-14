As the warmer weather returns to Central New York, many homeowners find themselves thinking about the projects they need to tackle this year at their homes.

If replacing your roof is on the list, The Roofing Guys can help. Click here to visit their website or stop by their booth at the 2022 Home & Garden Show.

“We’re going to have some great things going on at our booth” says Angela Flynn, Vice President of The Roofing Guys. “We always put on a really good show there.”

The 2022 Home & Garden Show is happening March 18 to 20, inside the Exposition Center at the New York State Fairgrounds. The Roofing Guys will be in booth 218.

Flynn says she and her employees love meeting potential customers and answering their questions.

“Most people want to know is your company fully insured?” she says. “How long have you been in business? What kind of materials do you use? What’s your warranty? And we’re going to have a lot of people at the show that can answer those questions for you. So, stop by the booth and we’d be happy to set you up with a free estimate from one of our really educated long time employees and estimators of The Roofing Guys.”

The Roofing Guys will be giving away a Yeti cooler at the show, and all those who sign up for a roof replacement will be entered into a drawing to win a 55” smart television.

Signs you may need a new roof include a leak inside your home, curling shingles, or if you find shingles that have blown off in your yard. Flynn advises customers to get their roof replacement done as soon as possible because she expects prices will continue to increase.

The Roofing Guys also make it a point to give back to the community. Angela and her husband Mike are being honored at the St. Jude Gala on March 26. The company donated $10,800 during the month of September – $100 from every signed roof replacement contract that month.

As parents, just seeing what these families are going through with children that are fighting cancer and the amazing work that St. Jude does. You know they don’t have to pay for anything. They get to travel there and not have to worry about anything because when it’s your children, you know, you want to take care of them first and not have to worry about all those financials. So just as parents really, it really touched us and we love supporting their cause. Angela Flynn, Vice President, The Roofing Guys

Buffalo Bills player, Devin Singletary, will be attending the gala.

To schedule a roof inspection and free estimate, give The Roofing Guys a call at 315-870-1725.

Click here to visit their website.