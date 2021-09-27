The Rosamond Gifford Zoo Hosts Harvest Dinner and Wine Pairings

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is ushering in a new fall season in a tasty way with a Harvest Wine & Food Pairing Event.

On Friday, October 1st from 6-8 pm you can experience a five-course gourmet dinner along with a wine sampling. The event is curated by Executive Chef Dan Hudson and will be held in the zoo’s banquet room. Tickets are $80 per person and the event is only open to 40 people.

The menu is inspired by the zoo and Hudson mentions, “When I went to make this write the menu for this dinner, I wanted to think about one [animal].”

From birthday parties to weddings the zoo is open for catering events. You can safely host your event in one of the many rooms the zoo has to offer.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about having the zoo cater for your next event, visit them online at CateringAtTheZoo.org.