(WSYR-TV) — The weather is getting warmer, and you may be wondering what you and your family can do outside this spring. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo has announced their April schedule so you can have fun in the sun.

Carrie Large joins us today to talk about the Rosamond Gifford Zoo’s many events this month. She is the Friends of the Zoo Executive Director. The first of the events is the Zoo Run Run where you can run in the zoo alongside the animals. Other events include beautifying the zoo with their Party for the Planet event and volunteers helping educate the public on different animals.

The Friends of the Zoo organization was made to provide funds for the zoo that is used to provide quality care for the animals and for their educational programs. They are committed to sustaining the quality and diversity of the animal collection they have at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The Party for the Planet event will happen on April 21 from 8:45am-12:45pm. The Zoo Run Run is set for April 22 from 7:00-11:00am. For more information on their April schedule and other events, visit RosamondGiffordZoo.org.