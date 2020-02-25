The Rose Wrap 02/25/20

For 120 years the Stickley's have been hand-crafting furniture right here in Central New York. In an effort to preserve the family's beautiful interior designs, a campaign to save the home has been underway. The exterior of The Gustav Stickley House, located in the Westcott neighborhood of Syracuse, has been restored. Now the campaign is looking to raise money to preserve the interior.

Renovation of the interior includes turning the home into a museum to showcase the craftsman interior. “It’s an interesting story because he bought the house in 1900, and Christmas Eve 1901, the house burned. so when he rebuilt it, that was the first example of that craftsman interior, that now is famous everywhere," explained Joanie Mahoney, the project's capital campaign co-chair. “I've been in the house and it's remarkable how much it is the way it was when Gustav Stickley originally designed it."