(WSYR-TV) — Linda Lopez, the Executive Director for Community Services at the Salvation Army in Syracuse is advocating for increased help in the Syracuse area at the Salvation Army.

Demand for resources has increased sharply since the pandemic began. One of the biggest area of needs is their food pantry. Additionally, more donations and volunteers are needed given the recent loss of the $90 per-month food stamps fund.

Lopez is currently looking to fill a full-time Pantry Coordinator position. Upon interest, visit SASYR.org/jobs.