The SAMMYS Take Submissions From Local Bands and Artists

The Syracuse Area Music Awards are a celebration of the best artists and bands from the Syracuse area, and since the first SAMMYs were held at the Landmark Theatre in 1993, the event has become the one of biggest local music events each year.

If you are a Syracuse musician, submit your work! This year, all submissions will be online only and must be completed by January 6, 2022. Each artist must select one category they wish to be judged in. Only commercially released albums or EPs released between January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, by artists in the Central New York area are eligible. All entries must be available on Apple Music, Spotify, or Tidal and no physical recordings will be accepted. The entry form is available at Syracuseareamusic.com/submissions.

The 2022 Syracuse Area Music Awards Show on Friday, March 4, 2022 will be at the Palace Theatre on James Street. Tickets will be available for either theatre seats or a live stream. The award show will include musical performances by area artists and bands. Awards will be presented in 12 recording categories, Brain Bourke Award for Best New Artist, Jack O. Bocchino Spirit of the SAMMYS Award, and the Community Spirit Award.

The SAMMYS Hall of Fame Dinner will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Upstairs at the Dinosaur.

Click here to visit the SAMMYs website.